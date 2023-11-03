Emery, Deborah

Emery (Snyder), Deborah Lynn



Deborah Lynn Snyder Emery, 71, of Hamilton OH passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 28 at her home. She was born on April 13, 1952 in Charleston WV and grew up in St. Albans WV. She was a 1970 graduate of St. Albans High School. She then graduated from Glenville State College in 1974 with a B.S. in Education, and later continued on to earn her Masters in Education at Miami University. Debbie had multiple talents and interests, including art, music, nature, and real estate, but her true passions were children and education. She was a devoted teacher for countless children over her career that spanned nearly 40 years. She taught in WV at Linden, Spencer and Gandeeville, also serving as principal at the latter school. In Ohio, she taught at Franklin, then completed her long career in 2012 when she retired from Ross Local Schools. She was predeceased by her parents, Glenn and Lillian Snyder, her brother Gary Snyder, and her precious grandson Graham Raymond Emery. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Richard Emery; her two sons, David Emery of Cincinnati and Mark (Amanda) Emery of Ottawa Hills OH and their children, Jacob and Grace; her brother Jerry Snyder of Bancroft WV; her two sisters, Patricia Taylor and Alicia Marion, both of Charleston WV; and two special lifelong friends, Linda Hainkel and Kathy Kelso. Debbie requested no services be held for her. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be sent in her honor to the American Diabetes Association, or the American Heart Association, or any public education-related foundation. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



