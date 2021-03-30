EMBRY, Barbara Ann
Age 79, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Mass of Christian burial, 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 31, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Trotwood. Visitation 9:30-10:30 am at which time family will
receive friends. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral