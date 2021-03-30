EMBRY, Barbara Ann



Age 79, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Mass of Christian burial, 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 31, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Trotwood. Visitation 9:30-10:30 am at which time family will



receive friends. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

