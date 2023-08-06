Emberton, Connie Elizabeth



In the early morning hours of August 3rd, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital, Connie peacefully took her last breath. She was born at Grandview Hospital to William and Janet (Groff) Rettig. She's preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David Rettig and Darryl Rettig; sister Darlene Casey; husband, Larry Casey; stepson, Ronnie Lee Evans, and step grandson, Bryant Evans.



She is survived by her Step-father, Earl (Kathy) Hargis; brothers: Rex (Sharon) Rettig and Chris Rettig; daughters: Dawn (James) Frasher and Misty Evans; son Ronnie (Andrea Anderson) Evans; and stepdaughter Rhonda Scott (Evans).



She cherished her role as Nana and was present for most of the births of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves behind grandchildren: Travis (Kelsey) Frasher, Taylor Frasher, Kyle (Krista Pujia) Evans, Bradley (Darcy) Barker, David (Chasity Roark) Frasher, Stephanie (Tony) Nestor, Dakota (Olivea Hardin) Evans, Christopher (Katarina Rose) Porter, Cameron Evans and Caiden Evans; great grandchildren: Ryder Nestor, Canum Evans, Rowan Frasher, Chance Nestor and Elizabeth Evans; and step granddaughters Brittany and Bridget Harrison; and Ronnie L. Evans and James C. Emberton, whose families were instantly her family and remained that way.



She was a proud Aunt Connie to many nieces and nephews, both young and old! She was a fun cousin and a great friend to many. Connie adored her Tennessee family. She never missed an opportunity to share a laugh with the ladies at KeyBank. Connie also held a special place for her work family at Walgreens. Anyone who knew her probably loved her, but she definitely loved them first!



A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 12:30pm to 1:30pm. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30pm. Connie will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens.



