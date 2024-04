Elrod, William C. "Bill"



William "Bill" C. Elrod of Clemson, SC, passed away at his home on February 23, 2024. The funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Clemson at 1 pm on Saturday, April 20.



For a complete obituary and to express sympathies, please visit https://robinsonfuneralhomes.com/robinson-obituaries/.



