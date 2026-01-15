Ball, Elmo E.



BALL, Elmo E., 93, of Springfield, passed away January 12, 2026, in his home. He was born April 24, 1932, in Lee County, Virginia, the son of the late Claude and Myrtle (Jones) Ball. He retired from William Bailey Co. after 40 years. Elmo was a United States Army veteran where he served in the Korean War and was a member of the Eagles #397 and the Union Club. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Idella (Garrett); one son Garry Ball (Launi Strawser); three grandchildren, Alec, Austin and Madison; one great grandson, Beckham; three siblings, Charlene Hobbs, Jewell Kneiss and Kenneth Ball; one aunt, Roxie Orick; one brother-in-law, Roy Garrett and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Christine Coe and a brother, Duard Ball. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Vipul Patel and all the staff at Cherish Hospice for their wonderful care. Visitation will take place from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm on Monday in Rose Hill Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm in the chapel. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



