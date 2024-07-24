Ellison, Willie

Ellison Jr., Willie Dean "Bear/Poonk"



Willie Dean Ellison Jr., age 45, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Friday, July 26, 2024, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family to receive friends 10 am- 11 am.



