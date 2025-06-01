Ellis, Larry Donnell



Larry Donnell Ellis, age 69, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Funeral service 12 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends from 11 am- 12 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



