ELLIOTT, Jane



Age 69, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 6, 1952, in



Hamilton, Ohio. Among the survivors is her husband of 50 years, Merle and daughter Stacy Elliott. Graveside service will be Monday, January 24, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Hickory Flat



Cemetery, St. Clair Township, near Trenton. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen at www.herr-riggs.com.