ELLIOTT, Brenda G.



Age 70, of Oxford, passed away at Residence on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Brenda was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 2, 1951, to the late Joe and Haley (McFadden) Yaden. Brenda graduated from Garfield High School in Hamilton, Ohio. She worked for Talawanda School District as a cafeteria manager for over 30 years. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughters. Brenda is survived by her husband, Gerald Elliott; her children, Staci (Brian Bremer) Geurin, Jessica (Donald) Entsminger, Teresa Marshall, Jeremy Elliott, David (Lindsey) Ward and Daniel Ward; her grandchildren, Jordin (Sam Asher) Geurin, Jaydin (Chris Whitehill) Geurin, Branden Bowling, D'Angelo Marshall, Dorion Marshall, Demai Marshall, Peyton Marshall-Lett, David Ward, Penny Ward; her great-granddaughters, Ellie Jo Burgess & Jonix Geurin-Asher; as well as many extended family members and close friends. Brenda was preceded in death by her daughter, Bobbie Jo Williams and her sister, Jo Anne Taylor. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of her Funeral service at 12:00-Noon at The Benison Event Center, 100 S 3rd St, Hamilton, OH 45011. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at



