Elizabeth Meade

Meade (Stratton), Elizabeth I "Libby"



Elizabeth I. (Libby Stratton) Meade, 82, passed away on her birthday on Thursday, January 8, 2026. She was born on January 8, 1944 in New Holland, Ohio. She was a 1962 graduate of Southeastern High School in South Charleston, Ohio. She retired from Key Bank in 1980, and then worked for IBM and AT&T for a time before retiring from Lucent Technologies in 2005. Libby is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Gladys Stratton of South Charleston; brother Richard Stratton of Springfield; and infant niece, Carrie Elizabeth Jones. She is survived by loving husband of 51 years, Everett; sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Tim Harshbarger of South Charleston; sister-in-law, Susie Stratton of Springfield; brother-in-law, Larry Meade, of Pataskala; sister-in-law, Terry Meade of Westerville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Libby will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 13, from 10am - 11:30am at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, with her funeral service to begin at 11:30 a.m. Graveside service to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude's, https://www.stjude.org/donate ww.cotnerfuneralhome.com



