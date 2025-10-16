Elizabeth Judd

Judd, Elizabeth Jane "Betty"



Age 81, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on October 13, 2025 with her family lovingly by her side through the day. Betty was born on May 18, 1944 to Edward and Mary Moore in Hamilton, Ohio. Betty lived a long life full of family, friends, and a lot of love. Betty loved spending time at her cabin in Tennessee, where some of her happiest memories were made. She especially enjoyed going to Memories to see Elvis perform - and she cherished every scarf he gave her! She had a passion for gardening, and enjoyed playing bingo, water skiing, and dancing. Her favorite color, baby blue, matched her sweet and vibrant spirit perfectly. Betty will be remembered for her spunky personality, her generous heart, and the way she cared for others. She brought laughter, warmth, and love wherever she went. Those lucky enough to know her will miss her dearly, but her light will continue to shine in all the lives she touched. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Buddy; loving husband, Ronnie Judd; sons, Jimmy Judd and Andy Judd; and grandchildren, Deven Judd and Heather Patrick. She is survived by her children, Scott (Charity) Judd, Tracii (Steve) McClain, and adopted grandchild, KayCee (Chuck) Bailey. She was a loving Grandma to her grandchildren, Jamie Judd, Andy (Joe) Judd, Westen (Abby) Judd, Landen Judd, and Zachary Reaver as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Betty was the eldest sibling and is survived by her beloved sister, Prissy (Moore) Edwards. She is also survived by her partner in crime, Melissa Crowthers, who shared many laughs, adventures, and special moments with her. Betty loved her animals and is also survived by her two cats, Regal and Midnight. A Visitation will be held on Friday, October 17, 2025 from 11am until 1pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Avenue, Hamilton with a Service to follow beginning at 1pm. She will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Burial Park at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com