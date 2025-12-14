Elizabeth Jolley

Jolley (Burke), Elizabeth Anne "Liz"



Liz Jolley, 62, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2025. Born on July 25, 1963 in Potomac, Illinois, she was the beloved daughter of William and Loretta Burke.



Liz grew up in Potomac, where she met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Douglas Jolley. They married on October 10, 1981, and shortly thereafter moved to Ohio, where they raised their family in Centerville. This past October, they celebrated 44 wonderful years of marriage.



Liz's family was everything to her. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her world, and she treasured every moment spent with them. Christmas held a special place in her heart, when the entire family gathered to open presents and play games. Her annual tradition of gifting matching pajamas to everyone on Christmas Eve was one she cherished, and one that her family will continue in her memory.



Liz is survived by her devoted husband, Douglas Jolley; brother, William Burke II; children, Tyler Jolley (Heather), Christian Jolley (Claire), Kaitlin Willis (Caleb), and Allison Richardson (Killian); grandchildren, Jameson Willis, Emma Jolley, Grace Willis, Mason Jolley, Daxton Jolley, Callie Richardson, Theodore Jolley, and Carson Richardson; brother-in-law, Timothy Jolley; sister-in-law, Mary Jolley; nieces and nephews, Jessica Atchie (Andy), William Burke III (Jessica), Sean Jolley, Matthew Jolley, and Samantha Jolley. Liz was thrilled to learn that another granddaughter is expected to arrive in the spring.



She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Harold Jolley; mother-in-law, Shirley Jolley; and grandsons, William Jolley and Miles Jolley.



Visitation will be at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering, OH 45440 from 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 19, 2025. Funeral services will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 20, 2025. Burial will be at David's Cemetery following the funeral services.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor at https://metavivor.org/.



