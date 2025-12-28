Elizabeth Corder

Corder, Elizabeth Anna



Elizabeth Anna Corder (Handwerker) 98 of Brookville, Ohio passed away at home on December 21, 2025. Elizabeth better known as "Betty" was born November 13, 1927, to the late Harry and Edna (Lord) Handwerker of Northridge, Ohio. She was number 5 of eight siblings. Betty graduated from Northridge HS where she fell in love with Kenneth Corder and married him in 1947. They had nine children together Christine Hickey (Lloyd), Carol Shepherd (William), Ray Corder (Susan), Jacolyn Gault (Robert), Carl Corder (Hye Kyong), Daniel Corder (Donna), Rebecca Clegg (Lyle), Lori Lyn Corder, Joseph Corder (Mary). Proceeded in death by her husband of 66 years Kenneth, Daughter Lori Lynn, Son Daniel, Sons-in- Laws William Shepherd, Robert Gault and Lyle Clegg, also her sisters Mary Lowe, Shirley Summers and brothers Richard, Charles, William& Paul Handwerker. One brother remaining Harry Handwerker of Tuttle, Ok. She very much loved and was loved by all her 8 children, 36 grandchildren, 71 great and great-great grandchildren. Betty worked as a telephone operator for GTE and later at Brookhaven Nursing Home. She was very active in her children's lives making outfits for dance recitals, Den Mother for a Cub Scout Pack and helped with Girl Scouts all while raising and loving 8 children. She enjoyed doing cross stitch, quilting, puzzles and was an avid reader. Betty was baptized in the Lutheran Church as a child and always stayed true and active in the Trinity Lutheran Church as well as the Grace Works Women's Council for 53 years. Services at Trinity Lutheran Church 25 W Westbrook Rd. Brookville, Ohio 45309 on Tuesday Dec. 30th, visitation 11AM until start of service at 12:30PM. Officiated by Pastor Kevin Scheuller, Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery Brookville. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Hospice of Dayton. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



