Elizabeth Coffelt

Coffelt (Huff), Elizabeth Jane "Betty"



Elizabeth Jane "Betty" Coffelt, 90, of Springfield, passed away in her sleep on Saturday morning, December 27, 2025. She was born in Washington Court House, Ohio on December 14, 1935, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Beulah (Keller) Huff. Betty and her husband, Dwight, owned and operated Coffelt's Candies, which was founded in the 1940's, and they served their faithful customers until its closing in 2015. Betty and Dwight were centered by their faith in God, and they helped found WEEC Radio and Berea Bible Church. They were very involved in their church and enjoyed traveling. Betty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Wendi Coffelt and Gary Frederick; grandchildren, Alec (McKenzie) Vancil and Christian (Justin) Willhelm; great-grandchildren, Aurora and Easton Vancil and Aubree and Madison Willhelm; and a life-long family friend, Lee Loomis. She was preceded in death by Dwight, her husband of over 50 years and her siblings, Wilma (Jake) Yager, Patty (Leroy) Liming and Wilbur (Carol) Huff. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A private graveside service will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. Contributions, in Betty's memory, may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Clark County. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





