Elinor Wright

Wright (Hursh), Elinor Eileen "Ellie"



Elinor Eileen Wright, 92, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away February 23, 2026. "Ellie" was born March 11, 1933, in Springfield, the daughter of Paul and Amber (Minshall) Hursh. Ellie was a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend to many. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her memory will carry on in the hearts of her family and all who love her. Ellie is preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Hursh, Jr. and Larry Hursh, Sr.; and two sisters, Eloise Burchnell and Norma Jean Howard. She is survived by her son, Chris Douglas Wright of Springfield, Ohio; her sister, Joann Vincent of Washington Courthouse, Ohio; two loving grandchildren, Micah and Aidan; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend of 85 years, Betty Hollis. A memorial service will be held in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Animal Welfare League of Clark County or the Clark County SPCA in Ellie's honor.



