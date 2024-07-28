Elijah, Lawrence
Lawrence Elijah, age 55, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Saturday July 20, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Monday, July 29, 2024, at Potter's House Dayton International Ministries, 2050 Germantown St. Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family to receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/