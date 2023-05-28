Eldridge, Bobby Ronald



Bobby Eldridge, 77 years old, was born on February 3, 1946, and passed away on May 23, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Eldridge of 54 years; his sons, Scott Eldridge and Aaron Eldridge; his grandchildren, Kelsey Eldridge, Lilah Phillips, and Fenex Eldridge; his brothers, Victor Eldridge and Mike Eldridge along with a host of family and friends. A funeral service to honor Bobby's life will be held, Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 3-5 PM at W. E. Lusain Funeral Home, 2455 Stanley Avenue, Dayton, OH 45404.

