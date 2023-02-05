ELDER, Patrick A.



83 went to his eternal reward on January 29, 2023. He died peacefully with friends and family at Kettering Sycamore Hospital. He was treated with great care.



Patrick was born 05/27/1939, in Clarksburg, WV. to Arthur Duke Elder and Margaret Dolan Elder both now deceased. He was the eldest of three children and survived by his sister Caren Connell (Robert now deceased), Simpsonville, SC; her children Robert Connell (Sherie) Chelsea, Schuyler, Sean, Collin, Ayden, Johnson City, Tennessee, Michael Connell deceased (Tracy) Austin, Ashley, Dallas, Texas, Timothy Connell (Ginger) Chris Katie, Houston, TX; his brother Jonathon Elder (Mary) of Morgantown, WV; their children Christa (Evan) Kupec Clair, Kate, and Dean. John Paul (Tiffany) Elder, Abigail, Jack, James, Joseph, Ellie, and Jude, Jenna (David) Martino, Christian, Roman, and Luca. Survived by his cherished friend Jeanie Steuve of Sarasota, FL, and preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Joan M. Elder. Survived by his three children daughter Holly (Tom) Sellers; granddaughter Lacey (Adam) Leach and great-granddaughter Ava; granddaughter Carly Jackson and great-grandson Sky; grandson Grant Sellers and fiancé Niki Green; grandson Aram (Shasta) Beam; great-grandchildren Riley and Uriah Beam, Springboro Ohio; his son John P. (Sue Lynn) Elder and his three grandsons Robert, Sammy, and Gregory, Bradenton, Florida, and his son James P. Elder of Tampa, Florida. Survived by his brothers-in-law Robert (Shirley) Kovach, Edward Kovach, nine nieces and nephews and all their children. Many other family friends call him Uncle Pat.



Pat attended St. Mary's grade school in Clarksburg, WV. He graduated Notre Dame High School in 1957 as president of his class, with honors, and lettered in each sport. In 1962, Pat graduated from the University of Dayton school of Engineering and Married Joan M. Kovach. He started his career at Shook construction. They were members of St. Henry's parish, The Community church and Our Lady of Mercy parish and St. Paul. Pat was a member of the Ohio Contractors Association, The American Wastewater Assoc, The Engineers club, The Dayton Builders Exchange, Rotary Club of Dayton, University of Dayton Alumni, Board of Chaminade Julienne Highschool. He was a member of The North Riverdale optimist club, Knights of Columbus, and was inducted as a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre.



Pat was president of Shook Heavy and Environmental Division before he started his own company PAE & Associates in 1995. Pat was project manager for Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton Convention Center, Homestead Federal Savings, Emory Air Freight, and Elder-Beerman downtown. Shook H&E was nationally recognized as one of the largest treatment plant contractors in the USA.



He had strong faith and loved his family, sports, and the outdoors. An avid hunter and fisherman and member of the NRA. His life was full of many adventures. He loved to play softball, camping, cookouts and parties. He worked hard and played hard. He traveled the country and many parts of the world. He spent many years enjoying Lake St. Mary's with his closest friends and had a great life! His favorite wish to his friends was "keep smiling!"



Please join us to celebrate a life well lived.



Visitation Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Thursday, Feb. 9, 4:00-7:00.



Funeral Mass, St. Mary's of Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Rd. Springboro, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 10,11:00 am. Internment Calvary Cemetery.



Join us for lunch 1:00 at the Dublin Pub for a proper Irish send off.



Donations can be made to Notre Dame HS, 127 E. Pike St., Clarksburg, WV 26301.

