X

Elam, Carol

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ELAM, CAROL SUE

ELAM, Carol Sue, age 81, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center, She was born Jan. 22, 1942 Carol was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Eagles Aerie #528 and Women of the Moose. Among survivors are her daughter, Belinda (Bill) Haddix; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; one sister, Betty Dobzynecki; and numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with services at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Ed page officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown 45044. Phone: 513-422-4545. Her complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Hull, Timothy
2
Fain, Mike
3
Barnes, Barbara Ann and Alexis
4
Layne, Alan Ray
5
Keyer, Alita
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top