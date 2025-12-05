Elaine Mack

Mack, Elaine M.



Elaine Marie (Proper) Mack, 86, of Medway, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on Monday, December 1, 2025, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on January 18, 1939, Elaine graced the world with her warm heart, generous spirit, and quiet strength-qualities that touched everyone who knew her. Elaine's life was deeply rooted in her Christian faith, which guided her actions, shaped her character, and filled her days with purpose. She loved being active in her church communities, both in her hometown of Medway, Ohio, and later in Elkview, West Virginia. Whether offering support to others, participating in church activities, or serving wherever God called her, Elaine lived out her faith with sincerity, humility, and grace. She is survived by her sister, Betty Proper; her loving son, David (Ruth Johnson) Mack; daughter, Sherrilynn Rogers; grandchildren, Jondrea, Carolyn, Helena, Serena, Stacy, Rachael, and Joshua; great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other cherished relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert Preston Mack; her son, Michael Robert Mack; her daughter, Catherine Brunette, granddaughter Laurie Brunette, grandsons, Jacob Preston Mack and Xaxon Alexis Mack and her siblings: Floyd "Joe" Proper, Jim DeCarr, Vivian "Mae" (Proper) Beck. Visitation will be held from 11:00-12:00pm, Monday, December 8, 2025, at Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene, with the funeral service to follow from 12:00-1:00pm, officiated by Pastor Rick Fiste. Burial will take place in Medway Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.trostelchapman.com





