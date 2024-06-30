Eilerman, Robert J.



Robert J. Eilerman, "Bob", of Kettering, OH, passed away Friday, June 21st, 2024, at the age of 91. He was born March 26, 1933, in Dayton Ohio to Oliva (Schmitz) and Joseph Eilerman. Bob attended Chaminade High School followed by pre-law at the University of Dayton. He graduated from Ohio State Law School in 1957, and practiced law for over 50 years. He was a very respected lawyer in Dayton, and was recognized for his contributions to the Dayton Bar Association, and has been the recipient of many prestigious awards. He was a member of the Dayton Bicycle Club, and was a parishioner of St. Charles parish for over 50 years.



Bob's greatest achievement in life was marrying Dolly Trottman. They were truly devoted to each other, enjoying life to the fullest. Bob suffered some serious health issues in his later years, and Dolly was always there for him, every step of the way. She rose up to the challenges with grace, and fierce determination. She became his rock and his protector. This undoubtedly extended the quality of his life.



Husband, Dad, Papa, Bro, Lawyer and Friend will be sorely missed. He has touched so many people over his extraordinary life, and his touch has left a mark. His passing has definitely left a void that can never be truly filled. Bob was never boring! If the key to a successful life is to enjoy it, then Bob wins First Prize. Whether it was tearing up a golf course, getting two holes in one, or putting up with a bunch of hooligans on a yearly Canada fishing trip, he had fun! He was witty, the life of the party, yet he was very humble and down to earth. He never felt he was better than anyone else. And he absolutely loved becoming "Papa" to his four granddaughters. They've all experienced Papa's love! He spoiled each one thoroughly and without remorse.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Oliva, and his sister, Carol Ann Metzger and her husband Stephen, and his brother-in-law Richard Muzechuk. Bob is survived by his wife, Dolly, daughter Suzanne Bendula (Rich), son Michael (Theresa), and granddaughters Cindy Bendula (Vitus Pelsey), Laura Wasson (Matthew), Elyse Tangri (Rohan), and Natalie Eilerman, also his sister-in-law Clara Muzechuk, and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation for Bob will be held Friday, July 5, 2024, from 10:00 am to 11:30, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church (3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH 45429). The Mass of Christian Burial will occur at 12:00 noon, following the visitation. Burial at Calvary Cemetery will take place immediately after the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org), or St. Vincent de Paul. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com