Steven M. Eikelberger, age 68 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 18, 1957 to Charles and Florence (Jones) Eikelberger. Steven was employed as a maintenance supervisor for Fath Property Management for more than thirty years. He served in the United States Army from 1975 to 1978. Steven is survived by four siblings, Donna Evers, Ron Eikelberger, Don (Debbie) Reid, and Alan Suttle; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Eikelberger; his mother, Florence Reid; and sister, Diana Shepherd. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.



