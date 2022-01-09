EIGSTI, Mary Lou



87, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and Nana, and longtime resident of Dayton, Ohio, joined her husband, Ike, in eternal rest on November 29th, 2021. Mary Lou was born in Wellsville, Kansas, on May 22nd, 1934. After getting



married in Kansas, the Eigsti's moved to Kent, Ohio, to raise their girls, Sherri and Jean, and then traveled the world with General Motors before settling in Dayton, Ohio. Mary Lou worked tirelessly as a devoted mother and wife. She was a proud life master at the game of bridge, loved to play golf, enjoyed entertaining friends and family, took delight in a trip to the shopping mall, and had a way in the kitchen. Above all Mary Lou loved to be with "the kids (grandchildren and great-grandchildren included.)" Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; sister; husband Ike, and grandson Paul Matthew. She is survived by her brother Gene; her daughters Sherri Eigsti (Dennis Gorski) and Jean (Jame) Klusty; her grandchildren Justin Klusty and Lindsay Smith, and great-grandchildren Cameron and Riley. A celebration of life will be held from 4-6 pm Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Road in Dayton, Ohio 45429. A memorial service will be at 6 pm immediately following the celebration of life with Pastor Deb Holder officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an Alzheimer's



