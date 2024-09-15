Eickman, Jeanne A.



Jeanne passed away peacefully Tuesday September 10, 2024 with her husband of 64 years, Willis Victor Eickman, by her side. Jeanne is survived by her children: Doug (Kristi), Diane, and Scott; five grandchildren: Kira, Max, Cruz, Ilka, and Abigail; and her brother, David North and his children Lauren and Dan. She was preceded in death by her brother, William North. Jeanne was born August 25, 1938 in Springfield Ohio to Erma Schmidt North and Roland North. She attended Ohio State University and earned her Early Childhood Education degree from Miami University, Oxford. Upon graduating, she then began a teaching career at Moraine Meadows Elementary School. She met her future husband, Vic, in 1958 and they married December 17, 1960. After teaching, she began volunteering with several organizations, including the League of Women Voters, where she later served 2 years as the President. While at the League, prior to several elections, she hosted a meet the candidates forum broadcast by a local television station. In 1979, she moved to the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, where she was involved in organizations and events such as Leadership Dayton, the International Air Show, Hydroglobe and Military Affairs, ending her tenure as the first female Vice President of the organization. After the Chamber, she served 20 years at the Miami Valley Health Foundation until she retired in 2005 as its President. Her professional memory will be that of unwavering dedication to the Dayton community. Through countless hours of service and a deep love for her city, she enriched the lives of many and left a lasting legacy of compassion and selflessness. When she was not busy working, Jeanne enjoyed gardening, needlepointing, knitting, and crocheting. For one special project, she knitted 100's of hats for NICU babies and kids in LaFollette Tennessee. Her family will most remember her for her laugh and smile and love of her husband. Her interment will be a small family gathering at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (www.give.michaeljfox.org) or to the Miami Valley Health Foundation (www.mvhfoundation.org).



