Eichler, Pamela S.



Pam was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Helen (nee Rhine) and John Smith on February 27, 1956. She is the beloved wife of Dale Eichler for 41 years; devoted mother of Laura (Gary Staten) Lunsford and Joe (Brittany Bender) Eichler; cherished grandmother of Benjamin Eichler, Lucas Lunsford, Christopher Lunsford, Jackson Lunsford and Alice Davis; and sister of Pat (Al) Lipscomb and the late Mike (Mary) O'Leary. Pam was raised in Darrtown and was a longtime member of Darrtown United Methodist Church. She deeply loved her family and her grandchildren were everything to her.



A visitation for Pam will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024 from 3 pm until time of funeral service at 5 pm at the Darrtown United Methodist Church.



