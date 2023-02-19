EGLESTON,



Jeffrey Michael



Age 59, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, on July 25, 1963, to O.H. Pete and Fairy Lou Egleston (Dunn).



Jeff graduated from Franklin High School, and later attended training through ODOT to become a certified mechanic. He then worked at the Miller Coors company and retired after 28 years. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan, loved riding his Harley Davidson, and being a Pop Pop to his grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Tom Egleston, and sister in law Dennie Lea Egleston.



Jeff is survived by daughters, Becki (Josh) Taylor, and Brandi (Matt) Holt; grandchildren Jaxon and London Taylor, Raegan and Anniston Holt; fiancé, Tina Woods; sister, Gail (Ben) Beckett; nieces and nephews, Chris (Teresa) Workman, Katie Zickefoose, and Jaimi (Russell) Hicks; Jeff had other great-nieces, great-nephews, and his fiancés grandbabies that he loved as well; Evie, Michael, and Adelyn Hicks, Cash Zickefoose, Cole, and Sammy Workman, Chandler, Ella, Gracie, Wesley, and Easton Woods.



A visitation for Jeff will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral service will occur Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Woodhill Cemetery.



A celebration of Jeff's life will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge # 1645, 2110 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Jeff to Dayton Children's Hospital.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Egleston family.


