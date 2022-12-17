EGGERT, Carol Helen



Age 82 of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Kingston of Miamisburg. She was born August 17, 1940, in Union City, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Edward and Helen Kessler. Carol absolutely loved singing and had a beautiful voice. Her career as a teacher was more like a calling rather than a job. She taught at Kumon and CF Holliday Elementary in West Carrollton. She loved hosting every special occasion for the family and went full out. Her love of the Yankee's, Centerville Marching Band, Jersey shore, Disney, Barry Manilow, Broadway shows, and holidays with family always included a laughing attack from some old or new memories. She will always be remembered as a mother, band mom, teacher, and meema. Carol is survived by her husband John "Jack" Eggert; children, John (Holly) Eggert, Cheryl Reynolds, Kyle (Liz) Eggert; her sister Janet Kessler and grandchildren, Sierra (Joey) Furer, Devon Reynolds, Caleigh Reynolds, August Eggert, Alexandra Eggert, Lucas Eggert; and great-grandchild Lilith Furer. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). A Memorial Service will begin at 3 pm. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in Carol's memory.

