EGGENSCHWILLER, Donald G.



Donald G. Eggenschwiller, 80, of Indian Lake, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Pastor Jim Ellington and Pastor Karen Blackburn will begin funeral



services at 5:00 pm, Friday, June 11, 2021, at Indian Lake



Community Church in Russells Point, OH, with visitation from 2-5 pm. In accommodating fashion true to Don for his family and friends around the Dayton area, Pastor Jim Ellington and Pastor Randy Warner will begin services at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Restoration Park Church, Building B in Medway, OH, with visitation from noon-2 pm. Burial will



follow in New Carlisle Cemetery, New Carlisle, OH. Memorial contribution in Don's name may be given to Hospice of



Dayton. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be shared at



shoffstallfuneralhome.com