EGAN, Margaret Mary



Margaret Mary Egan was born October 11, 1942, and died April 6th 2021, after battling cancer for 5 years. She worked as a critical care RN for over 50 years. Welcomed joyfully to heaven by her parents,



Winifred and Thomas Egan. She will be deeply missed by her family: her sister Winifred Siroka; nieces and nephews,



Karen (Craig) Alexander,



Valerie Siroka, David (Lisa) Siroka, and Margaret (James) Schweiger, and by her great-nephews and nieces who loved their Titi, Ryan Arvin, Alexis LaRocca, Angel LaRocca, Ronnie Isaacs, Katie Alexander and David Siroka.



The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday April 23rd at St. Joseph's in Hamilton. Donations may be made in her name to Animal Friends Humane Society. Flowers and cards for the family can be sent to 4027 Hammond Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45015.



Please join us immediately following Mass at The Carriage House in German Village, (131 Village St, Hamilton) to



celebrate her life.

