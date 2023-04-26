Edwards, Roger

Edwards, (Norman) Roger



Edwards, (Norman) Roger age 83 of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Roger retired from Hobart Food Equipment with over 33 years of service. He was a former member of Northridge Baptist Church where he served as a Youth Leader and is a current member of the First Baptist Church of Union where he served as a Deacon. Roger enjoyed fishing, listening to Blue Grass Gospel music, spending time with his family and sharing the good word of the Lord. He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Barbara (Flannagan) Edwards, son and daughter-in-law: Scott (Missy) Edwards, grandchildren: Connor, Lily, Cassidy, Macaleh (Joey), Aaron, sisters: Kitty Crowell, Joyce (Dennis) Sanders, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Virginia (Witt) Edwards , sisters: Wilma Lane, Shirley Eastridge and son: Timothy Scott Edwards. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Union (219 Shaw Rd., Union) with Rev. Dan Kincer officiating. Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Union. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

