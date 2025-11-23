Edward Dungan

Dungan, Edward Merle



Edward Merle Dungan, 82, passed away on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at his home. He was born on September 14, 1943 to the late Merle Otis Dungan and Rose Mary Konen Dungan. Ed is survived by his wife, Linda, two children Megan and Patrick (Charlotte), and four grandchildren: Rose, Kristin, Kalvin and Kenzie, as well as his siblings Jerry, Dona and Merle.



Ed was a pastor, teacher and mentor. He graduated with a B.A. in History from Aurora College in 1966 and received his M.A. from Wheaton College in Christian Education in 1978. After his military service in the Navy during Vietnam, he worked at Aurora College and Wittenberg University, as well as adjunct teaching at Cedarville University, Wilberforce University, and Clark State Community College before transitioning to a Pastoral role. Ed served on many community boards and supported a wide variety of charitable organizations. He continued mentoring and educating people in the Christian faith right up until the week of his passing.



Mr. Dungan attended and served at several churches and his family would like to acknowledge his brothers and sisters in Christ at Northside Baptist, Calvary Baptist, Liberty Baptist Temple, and First Christian in Springfield, Ohio, as well as his current church home at Ridgecrest Baptist in Durham, NC.



Ed was an avid Illini fan from his beloved Illinois. He collected model cars and coins and always got a calendar and a nutcracker at Christmas. He enjoyed shopping and eating out, and particularly enjoyed finding new books to read. He traveled to historical sites and most recently visited the Wright Brothers Memorial. Ed had many friends and never met a stranger, but his best friend was Mark Goheen. He had a special community at Chick-Fil-A and mentored many young men over the years.



A memorial service will be held from 4-6pm on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at Liberty Baptist Temple in Springfield with the Rev. Kermit Rowe officiating. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local church or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.



