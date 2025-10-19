Edward Deen

Deen, Edward Albert



Deen, Edward A. passed away October 6, 2025, in Monteagle, Tennessee where he resided with his sister. He was born February 11, 1960 in Nashville. He was preceded in death by his parents Irvine and Betty Dean, and his wife Ann F. (Lehmann) Deen. He is survived by his daughter Renee Deen, of Dayton, Ohio, and his grandson Conner Deen and sister and brother-in-law Deb and Richard Ball, of Monteagle, Tennessee, and father and mother-in-law Joseph and Charlene Lehmann, of Beavercreek, Ohio, and extended Lehmann family members. Edward worked for many years at Compunet Clinical Laboratory IT Dept. He joined the boy scouts as a cub and achieved eagle scout status, he received the Silver Beaver award. He was also a member of the Mason's, where he was the youngest member to serve as master, they also awarded him their scout award. He was also a polio survivor and organ donor. Services will be held at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com