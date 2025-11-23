Edward Albers

ALBERS, Edward Anthony



Age 96, passed away peacefully at home on November 15, 2025. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine of 67 years. He is survived by his children: Theresa (Dave) Belcher, Tony (Pam) Albers, Christine (Mike) Farrell, Paul Albers, Kenny (Angie) Albers, Dan (Kathryn) Albers, and Brian (Jessi) Albers. He is survived by 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (2300 S. Smithville Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45420). Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



