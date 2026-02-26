Edna Robinson

Robinson, Edna



Age 88 departed Saturday, February 14, 2026. She is survived by loving children, family and friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Saturday, February 28, 2026 at First Wesleyan Church, 401 Gramont Avenue, Dayton, OH 45417. Memorial Service follows at 11AM.



HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com