Edmonson, Patricia Bieser



Patricia Bieser Edmonson, of Kettering, died peacefully at the Randall Residence of Centerville on Thursday morning, February 8th. She was 83. Born on August 19, 1940, in Dayton, the daughter of Horace Francis and Estella Hoskins Bieser. Pattie was raised in Oakwood, where she met her future husband Alan, and graduated from Oakwood High School in 1958. She went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Ohio State University. Pattie is predeceased by Alan, her husband of 60 years, and her parents. Pattie is survived by her sister Lesa Boos and family of Clearwater, Florida, her daughter Alesa, of Frankfort, Kentucky, her son David, his wife Chelsy, and their children Alex and Lindsay, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and her son Steven, his wife Kristin, and their children Dan, Megan and Jack, of Cincinnati, Ohio.



After several moves to complete Alan's training, Alan and Pattie then settled back in their hometown of Dayton, where they began their family and their lives' great work. Pattie was passionate about many things but tops on her list were her family, Oakwood High School, Westminster Presbyterian Church and the Junior League of Dayton. Pattie joined the Junior League of Dayton in 1962 and was promoted to Active member status in 1963. She was involved in the League's major initiatives such as helping to establish the Cox Arboretum, the creation of a scholarship handbook that consisted of 140 types of financial aid and loans to assist young people pursuing continuing education, and the foundation of Priority Boards (area councils that emphasized citizen participation in solving neighborhood issues). Patricia became an Active-Gold member status (earned after 5 years of continued volunteerism) and continued to take part in the League's major focus such as gifting an Adolescent Unit to Dayton Children's Hospital and assisting in Daybreak's opening of a shelter location. Patricia was nominated as the Junior League of Dayton's 15th President in 1980 and served from 1980 - 1981. The Junior League Dayton's major highlights during that time were assisting children navigating the court system through Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), publishing the Junior League's second handbook for persons with disabilities, "Doorways to Dayton," and establishing, operating, and funding the first onsite children's program at Montgomery County's only domestic shelter, YWCA Dayton. Patricia was awarded an Honorary member status in 2013 (a status only awarded to a member after 50 active years) and became an Emeritus member in 2021. In addition, Pattie spent many years on the Oakwood High School Foundation, helping to secure its place as a top school system in the state of Ohio. Pattie was a very proud alum and wanted only the best for her succeeding generations of learners. Pattie was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for over 70 years, being a regular attendee from her childhood. Finally, and most importantly to her, was her family. Pattie would move heaven and earth to be present and active in her families' lives, regardless of where they were. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family, and would regularly travel to see her family and plan excursions to draw family members to her. Pattie loved traveling, tennis, skiing, gardening, outdoor walks, biking and hiking. Pattie visited many places on this earth, as seeing new things, meeting new people and learning new cultures was a great joy for her. She visited the African safari, the pyramids of Egypt, the Hawaiian island, the Caribbean, as well as visiting all 50 states during her lifetime. Pattie was a breast cancer survivor and routinely volunteered to support and counsel newly diagnosed patients on how to remain upbeat and positive during their own battles. Pattie loved all her friends dearly, and enjoyed hosting parties, participating in sports activities, relaxing and laughing with them over the years, although her development of Alzheimer's and dementia made those relationships difficult to maintain in her final years. She spent her final years under the outstanding care of the One Lincoln Park, and then at the Randall Residence of Centerville's Memory Care team. A gathering of family and friends for Pattie will be held Thursday, June 20th, from11:00 AM to 12:45 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 125 N Wilkinson St, Dayton. Following the gathering of family and friends all are invited to stay for Pattie's memorial service. Pattie will be laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton. If you are able to attend, we ask that you wear bright colors, as Pattie loved bright and cheery colors, and we know she'd be thrilled at seeing her family and friends in their best and brightest attire. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Alzheimer's Association of Miami Valley, www.alz.org\dayton, or to the Junior League of Dayton through their PayPal account, "The Junior League of Dayton, Inc," or via check noting the donation on behalf of Pattie Edmonson. Memories and words of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com for the Edmonson family.



