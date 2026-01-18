Edith Hoertt

Hoertt (Wilson), Edith I.



Edith I. Hoertt, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2026, after a long illness. She was 86 years old. She was born on August, 11, 1939, in Lexington, KY, and lived a life defined by love, resilience, and devotion to her family. Through many challenges, she showed quiet strength and grace, always putting others before herself. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and her presence brought comfort to those around her. She retired from Lazarus and was a long time member of St. Helen's Parish. She had a warm smile and a generous heart, and loved her flower garden, cooking for her family, and time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Robert J. Hoertt; children Debbie (Gregg) Hews, and Jeff (Jani) Hoertt; grandchildren Sarah, Dustin, Jesse, James, Joshua, Ashley, Emma and Ethan; and 11 great-grandchildren, with the 12th on the way. A Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, January 23, 2026, from 10:00am to 11:00am at St. Helen's Parish (605 Granville Pl, Dayton, OH 45431) followed by Mass and a luncheon at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Catholic Charity or Hospice Of Dayton in her memory. Edith will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com