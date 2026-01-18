Edith Hoertt

Photo of Edith Hoertt

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Edith Hoertt
Obituaries
7 hours ago
X

Hoertt (Wilson), Edith I.

Edith I. Hoertt, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2026, after a long illness. She was 86 years old. She was born on August, 11, 1939, in Lexington, KY, and lived a life defined by love, resilience, and devotion to her family. Through many challenges, she showed quiet strength and grace, always putting others before herself. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and her presence brought comfort to those around her. She retired from Lazarus and was a long time member of St. Helen's Parish. She had a warm smile and a generous heart, and loved her flower garden, cooking for her family, and time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Robert J. Hoertt; children Debbie (Gregg) Hews, and Jeff (Jani) Hoertt; grandchildren Sarah, Dustin, Jesse, James, Joshua, Ashley, Emma and Ethan; and 11 great-grandchildren, with the 12th on the way. A Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, January 23, 2026, from 10:00am to 11:00am at St. Helen's Parish (605 Granville Pl, Dayton, OH 45431) followed by Mass and a luncheon at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Catholic Charity or Hospice Of Dayton in her memory. Edith will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
John Cloppert Jr.
2
Norma Broughton
3
Hale Margie
4
Ronald Ginter
5
Nancy Midgett