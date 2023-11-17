Edge, Margaret

Edge (Hoisington), Margaret Joan "Margie"



With extreme sadness, we announce the passing of Margaret Joan Edge, 92, on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in The Villages, FL. A spark of joy and beacon of motherly and grandmotherly love, she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Margie lived in Dayton for 37 years. She was known for her kindness, love of sewing and baking, and never-ending energy. She is survived by three grown children and five grandchildren. https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/margaret-edge/



