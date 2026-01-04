Edgar Lawrence II

LAWRENCE, II, Edgar J.



Age 80, passed away on Monday, December 29, 2025. He was born to Jo Ann (Cherry) Lawrence and Edgar J. Lawrence, Sr. He lived in the Dayton, Ohio area most of his life and in Vandalia, Ohio for decades. Edgar was a graduate of Kettering Fairmount High School, Class of 1963 and Wright State University. He served in the U. S. Navy for fifteen years and was pleased that two of those years were aboard the USS Midway – an historic aircraft carrier, now a museum in San Diego, CA. He performed clerical work most of his working life. Edgar is survived by Ron McCray, his partner of 31 years. Graveside services with military honors will be rendered at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428. Morton & Whetstone funeral home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements.



