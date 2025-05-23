Edelman, Debra K.



RICHMOND, Ind.  Debra K. Edelman, age 93, of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the State Dock Marina in Jamestown, Kentucky.



Born June 8, 1931, in Dallas, Texas, Debra had lived in Indiana since 1948. She and her late husband Jack owned many businesses, including the Recycling Center Inc. in Richmond, Franklin Iron and Metal Corporation of Dayton, Ohio, First Street Recycling in Dayton, Springfield Recycling LLC of Springfield, Ohio, Edelman Management of Richmond, and The Jack and Debra Edelman Foundation, of Richmond. Debra valued and appreciated all of her employees. She was an avid water and snow skier and boat owner and had many friends in the boating and skiing communities, as well as friends in politics, at both the local and state level. Debra never met a stranger and she loved to be involved in events with the community. She was a generous philanthropist and loved supporting her community.



Survivors include her brother-in-law, Morrie (Janice) Edelman; nephews, David (Sonya) Edelman, Mark (Pam) Klein, Matt (Lydia) Klein; great-nieces, Lauren (Jerimiah and baby, Haven Lou) Beachy and Morgan Edelman; long-time employee, personal assistant, and friend, Jenny Staton; other great-nieces and nephews; and many special friends and employees that held a special place in her heart.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jack Edelman; parents; only son, Israel "Izzy" Edelman; and her beloved little dog, SengKye.



A Time of Gathering for Debra K. Edelman will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Earlham Memorial Mausoleum.



Memorial contributions may be made to: The Jack and Debra Edelman Foundation, c/o Mark Maddox, 10150 Lantern Road, Suite 175, Fishers, IN 46037, to be distributed to the many charities that they support.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.



