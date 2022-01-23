ECKHART, Betty J.



95, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Kingston of Miamisburg.



She was born January 7, 1927, in Brookville, Indiana, the daughter of Sylvester and Laura (Brown) Tragesser.



Betty worked for many years as the head cook at Miamisburg High School. She was the owner and operator of the Ice Cream Trolley in Miamisburg. Betty was also a long time waitress at the Pine Club. She was an accomplished seamstress and was active in the Miamisburg, West Carrollton and Moraine Senior Centers. After her retirement she spent her free time volunteering. More than anything else she loved spending time with her family.



She is survived by her children, Sam (Lola) Eckhart, Rodger (Rosanne) Eckhart, and Dan (Mary Kay) Eckhart, grandchildren, Lisa, Si, Amanda, Tami, Jennifer, Sam, and Madeline; great grandchildren, Mabel, Nora, Lucy, Josie, Henry, and



Lucas; sister, JoAnn Scearce; as well as several nieces and



nephews.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sam Eckhart; siblings, Charles Tragesser, Charlotte Cox, and Kenny Tragesser.



Per Betty's wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the



family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

