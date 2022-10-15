EBBING, Roy William



Passed away suddenly October 11 as a result of a heart attack. He was 71. Born to the late Henry and Luella (Agee) Ebbing, Roy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Linda (Metzger) Ebbing; sister Rosemary Robinson and her husband Jack Robinson; brother Harold Ebbing and his wife Betty Ebbing; sister-in-law Aileen Ebbing; and brother-in-law Bobby Metzger. He leaves behind his son Chris of Somerville, OH; daughter Cathi (Jon) Sander of Durham, NC; brothers Albert Ebbing, Ted (Judy) Ebbing, Larry (Lorene) Ebbing; sister Cheryl Ebbing; and sister-in-law Kathy (Gordy) Merrill. He will be missed by his grandchildren Nicholas, Caitlyn, Audrey, and Annika and six great-grandchildren. Also grieving his loss is a special best friend, Tari Grimes, who was a beloved companion for the past six years. Roy attended Talawanda High School, beginning work at Square D his senior year of high school and ultimately working there until retirement in 2003. He met Linda on a blind date in 1972; they fell in love and married six weeks later. They were married 43 years at the time of Linda's death in 2015. They welcomed their son, Chris, one day after their first anniversary. They soon moved to Camden, to a house they would both live in for the rest of their lives. Daughter Cathi was born in 1976. Roy was known for his ability to repair and build things. He found fulfillment in being needed by others, and frequently completed projects for family and friends. His desire to help others motivated him to join the Camden-Somers Township Volunteer Fire Dept, a service he continued up through the rank of Assistant Chief. He also served for a number of years on Camden's town council. After retiring in 2003 from Square D, he worked periodically for Performance Transport in Camden. After retirement, he kept busy with visits from his family, playing cards on Sunday nights, watching old Westerns on TV, and trying to use his "magic phone" to do things like receive pictures of his grandchildren. He was much loved. His hugs and goofy sense of humor will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 16 from 1-3 pm with the funeral service to celebrate his life starting at 3PM officiated by Rev. Greg Jackson, all at Bales' Funeral Home, 249 N Main Street, Camden, OH.



