EAVES, Wilma Jean



Wilma Jean Eaves was born in California in 1925. Died June 8th, 2021. Jean was married to Elmer Eaves for 65 years. Jean lived a life well-loved and well-traveled, visiting all 50 states in her lifetime. She is happy to be with her husband and son. Jean is survived by her daughter, Cheryl McKee, and her granddaughters and their



families.



www.avancefuneralhome.com