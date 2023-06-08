Easterly (Owens), Mary Lou



EASTERLY, Mary Lou, age 90, passed away on June 3, 2023. She was born to Lloyd and Cleo (Hayes) Owens on December 9, 1932 in Mount Vernon, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Hollis (1999), her son Tony (1995), and her siblings Robert Owens, Georgia Creswell, Fred Owens and Henry Owens. She is survived by her daughter Patricia (Dane) Hollenga and her grandchildren Stephen (Meghan), Aaron (Trisha), Hayley and Meghan and great grandchildren Tyler and Bobbi Lou. There will be a service to celebrate her life at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Drive Dayton, Ohio 45415 on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:00 with a visitation directly before which will start at 2:00. Internment will be the following day at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.


