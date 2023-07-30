Early, Robert Lewis



Robert Lewis Early, 88, of Kettering, Ohio, passed on July 27, 2023. Proceeded in death by his parents, siblings, and son, Dennis Early, Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years Barbara, son Jeffrey Clouse (Cindy Hall) and daughter Tracy Gearon (Bernie), 4 grandsons Nathan and Clifton Early, Mike Clouse and Tyler Whipp, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandsons, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces and nephew. Born in Corbin, Kentucky, he came to Dayton to work in the Frigidaire plant. Bob retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1992 after 35 1/2 years. Thereafter he retired from the City of Kettering (print shop). Bob enjoyed his yearly hunting trips and his yearly Vegas vacations. He was a Mason (Lodge #147), Kentucky Colonel and NRA life member. He took pride in his yard and his beautification award. In 2001, he took his first trip out of the country (Spain) and so enjoyed it he picked a country to visit every year until his health declined. A visitation for family and friends will be held at Tobias Funeral Home at 5471 Far Hills Avenue on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 10-12pm, with the Funeral Service at 12pm. Interment will follow at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, please consider a memorial contribution to Hospice of Dayton who took wonderful care of Bob and family. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



