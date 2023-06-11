Early, Joyce M.



Joyce M. Early, age 96, passed away peacefully at her home in Upper Arlington on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Joyce was born in Perrysburg, Ohio on May 8, 1927 to the late Walter and Rozzie (Slagle) Thornton. She is also preceded in death by her husband Joe Early; son Martin Early; and brother Carl Thornton. Joyce was a proud graduate of the class of 1945 from Perrysburg High School. Family was everything to Joyce. She loved being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She was a member of the Eastern Star. She loved to dance and loved The Ohio State University Marching Band. She will be deeply missed by her loving son Michael (Julie) Early; grandchildren Timothy Early, Rachel (Andrew) Early Tolan, and Rebekah Early; great-grandchildren Aiden Tolan and Jace Tolan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 9:00-10:30am on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 10:30am, followed by interment at Union Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.

