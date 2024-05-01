Earley, Juanita F.



Juanita Faye Earley, 87, a longtime resident of W. Milton, passed peacefully on April 27, 2024, surrounded by her family, and is now enjoying eternal rest with her Lord, Jesus Christ.



Juanita is survived by her husband, Asa William "Bill" Earley, three children and their spouses, Debra Hook (Earley), Keith Earley, and Randy Earley. Juanita's extended family includes (5) grandchildren, (12) great-grandchildren, and (2) great-great-grandchildren. Juanita is best remembered for her lifelong relationship and 71-year marriage to her loving husband, and the two have been inseparable since the 6th grade. Juanita and Bill were also life partners in a number of hobbies and activities. She and her husband were widely known as master woodcarvers, winning multiple awards for their intricate work. Juanita was a longtime employee of Krogers, where she served as Deli Manager. Other interests include gardening, music (banjo), clogging, motorcycling, and handcrafted work of every description. Juanita had a warm, cheerful, and gracious personality, and was a friend to everyone she met. Truly a great woman. Her loving presence will be missed by all.



The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at the SpringMeade Community Activity Center (aka the White House), 4375 S. Co. Rd. 25A, Tipp City, OH 45371 with a memorial service beginning at 4:00 PM. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Online memories of Juanita may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



