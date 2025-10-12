Earl Hudson

Hudson, Earl D.



Age 75, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Celebration of Life will be held 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, Friday, October 17, 2025, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Visitation will be held 9:00am - 11:00am. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



