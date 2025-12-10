Duwone Holmes

Holmes, Duwone Lee



grandson of Barbara Holmes, passed away on December 3, 2025. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 11th, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the service at 12 p.m. at HH Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery.



HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com