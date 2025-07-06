DUTTON, Roy



DUTTON, Roy, 75, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, June 27, 2025, in Springfield Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 4, 1949, in Marysville, Ohio, the son of the late Cass and Agnes (Robinette) Dutton. Roy retired from the Clark County Utilities Department after more than 30 years. His most meaningful career was as an independent contractor for Ayres Accounting as a maintenance supervisor, which enabled him to showcase and share his creativity and talents, he could build a house out of matchsticks. One of his finest accomplishments enjoyed by many was that he restored the North Hampton caboose. He was an avid animal lover, especially dogs and donkeys. He loved life and nature, and he had a real knack for finding four leaf clovers in a patch of thousands of three leaf clovers. And lastly, he was an expert morel mushroom hunter. Survivors include one daughter, L. Robyn (Jamie) Fell; one son, Bryan Dutton; former spouse of over 50 years, Vickie J. Dutton; one special grandson, Zan Mullett; one brother, Cass Dutton, Jr. and three best friends, Richard Ayres, Brady Clagg and former son-in-law, Harold (Lisa) Foster. He was preceded in death by his brother, Billy G. Dutton and sister, Phyllis A. Sullivan. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to PRISMS.ORG online or Caterpillars to Butterflies, 4707 Brandt Pk, Huber Heights, OH 45424. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



