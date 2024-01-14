DUTTON, NANCY M.



NANCY M. DUTTON, 76, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Nancy was born on April 4th, 1948, to her parents James and Margaret (Funderburg) Baker in Springfield Ohio. She was a 1966 graduate of Northwestern High School and a 1970 graduate of Bowling Green State University. Nancy will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and she leaves behind a deep-rooted legacy that touched numerous lives throughout her community. Nancy will forever be remembered as the most successful and determined coach to enter the Northwestern School District. In 1971 she started teaching at Northwestern where she continued her career for the next 29 years. She was a G.A.A. (Girls Athletic Association) Advisor and this was the start of her coaching career. In 1972, Title IX passed and in 1974, girls high school sports entered league play. For several years early on, she coached all the girls sports at Northwestern including volleyball, basketball, track, softball and field hockey. With overlapping practices and game schedules, it was too much and she put her main focus on volleyball and softball. Nancy ended her coaching career with Northwestern in 2000. She shared many honors with her teams that spanned over 3 decades. Those honors include 1977 State final 4 appearance in basketball, four State Volleyball Titles in 1983, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1 Volleyball State Runner Up 1999, 5 Regional Volleyball Championships, 8 District Volleyball Titles and 18 League Crowns between TRC (Three Rivers Conference) and the CBC (Central Buckeye Conference). Her career record for Volleyball stands at 475-101. For her softball successes, Nancy acheived 3 Softball State Runner Up 1978, 1989, 1991, 7 Softball State Appearances 1978, 1984, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 2000, 17 Softball District Titles 7 of which are consecutive wins, 16 Softball CBC Titles and 4 TRC Crowns. Her career record for Softball stands at 513-80. Nancy is a 1992 Ohio High School Volleyball Hall of Fame Inductee and a 2000 Ohio High School Softball Hall of Fame Inductee. Her induction in 2000 made her the only coach in Ohio high schools to grace 2 Hall of Fames. Nancy was Coach of the Year across 2 sports over 30 times. Every level her teams advanced there was another opportunity for her to receive Coach of the Year and she would receive multiple in one season. She impacted the lives of countless players, and she inspired the Northwestern community with her outstanding leadership and competitiveness. Nancy was a trailblazer for women's sports and was loved and respected by many. She is a true Legend. Nancy leaves behind her loving husband and fishing guide of 53 years Cass, two children Benjamin Dutton (Kimberly Matthews), and Peggy (Aaron) Rodgers, two grandchildren Michaela (Ethan) Rapp and Jackson Lane Dutton, one great-grandchild Joanna Rapp, two special Aunts Eileen Skidmore and Jan Williamson along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, players and friends. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and brother Jim Baker. Visitation for Nancy will be held Tuesday January 16, 2024 from 4-8pm here at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. An additional visitation will be held the next day on Wednesday January 17th from 10-11am with the funeral service beginning at 11:00am and burial to follow at Myers Cemetery.





